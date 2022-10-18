Connect with us
eBay Motors Experience to Debut at 2022 SEMA Show

The 2022 SEMA Show will include a brand-new feature – the eBay Motors Experience. Located in more than 100,000 square feet of space in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, eBay Motors Experience will anchor the outdoor area and welcome Showgoers with engaged and experiential activities as soon as they arrive on site, according to SEMA.

SEMA says the eBay Motors Experience will consist of multiple activities taking place simultaneously. Showgoers can witness extreme performances at the Hoonigan Burnyard, participate in immersive ride-alongs, and get close to some of the industry’s most coveted vehicle builds.

According to SEMA, the eBay Motors Experience is open to all credentialed SEMA attendees during the event, from Nov. 1-4.

