Connect with us
Amazon-Monro

News

Monro Will Install Tires for Amazon Customers at All Locations

Monro’s tire installation services are now available to Amazon customers who select the “Ship-to-Store” option.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Monro, Inc. says it has completed the rollout of its collaboration with Amazon.com to provide tire installation services at all of its more than 1,200 store locations in 32 states.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Monro’s tire installation services are now available to customers who purchase tires from Amazon.com and select the “Ship-to-Store” option at all of Monro’s retail stores in each of the 32 states in which it operates.

Brett Ponton, president and CEO, said, “The rollout of our collaboration with Amazon.com across our entire store base represents a key milestone in the development of our online presence, a critical component of our Monro.Forward strategy. Our collaboration enhances Monro’s customer-centric services and omni-channel capabilities while providing Amazon.com’s customers with direct access to one of the nation’s largest automotive service companies. We are excited to work alongside Amazon.com to provide increased convenience and high-quality professional service to their customers in 32 states.”

As part of its Monro.Forward strategy, Monro says its collaboration with Amazon.com enhances the company’s customer-centric engagement efforts and omni-channel service offerings.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: GRI Explains Sustainability Efforts Post-COVID-19

News: Average Age of Cars, Light Trucks Approaches 12 Years

News: Ohio Tire, Automotive Assoc. Holding Golf Outing Aug. 17

News: Hankook Tire Presents MLB Marketing Campaign

Advertisement

on

Monro Will Install Tires for Amazon Customers at All Locations

on

TRMG Updates Buff Texture Standards for Retreads

on

Monro Reports Ongoing COVID-19 Challenges in Q1 Results

on

Michelin Touts Resiliency in H1 2020 Report Despite Sales Dip
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Tires: Updated: Tire Manufacturers’ Responses to COVID-19

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

NitroFill

NitroFill
Contact: Jay LighterPhone: 954-970-1691Fax: 954-970-1695
3750 Park Central Blvd. N., Pompano Beach FL 33064
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect