Monro, Inc. says it has completed the rollout of its collaboration with Amazon.com to provide tire installation services at all of its more than 1,200 store locations in 32 states.

Monro’s tire installation services are now available to customers who purchase tires from Amazon.com and select the “Ship-to-Store” option at all of Monro’s retail stores in each of the 32 states in which it operates.

Brett Ponton, president and CEO, said, “The rollout of our collaboration with Amazon.com across our entire store base represents a key milestone in the development of our online presence, a critical component of our Monro.Forward strategy. Our collaboration enhances Monro’s customer-centric services and omni-channel capabilities while providing Amazon.com’s customers with direct access to one of the nation’s largest automotive service companies. We are excited to work alongside Amazon.com to provide increased convenience and high-quality professional service to their customers in 32 states.”

As part of its Monro.Forward strategy, Monro says its collaboration with Amazon.com enhances the company’s customer-centric engagement efforts and omni-channel service offerings.