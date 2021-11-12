Tire Agent, GoMobile Tires Launch Mobile Installation Service

Tire Agent has entered into a strategic relationship with GoMobile Tires to launch mobile tire installation in multiple key markets starting in Q1 2022. Tire Agent said its aim is to change the way people purchase and replace tires by making the experience for consumers and fleets affordable with flexible payment options. With GoMobile Tires, the companies said they are answering market demand for at-home and on-site installation.

The companies said that demand for mobile services in the automotive industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, with convenience at the forefront of most consumers’ purchasing decisions. Tire Agent is adding mobile to its offerings to help propel its growth to the next level. The company’s year-over-year growth is already 440% from Y1-Y2 and 132% from Y2-Y3 with an overall growth of 1,154% since 2018, the company said.

As a result of the relationship, customers will be able to purchase tires through TireAgent.com and use GoMobile Tires for on-site mounting and balancing services through its franchisees in many cities throughout the United States.