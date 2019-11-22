DynoMax Adds QuietCrawler Performance System for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L Trucks

DynoMax Performance Exhaust has added the new, off-road-ready, high-clearance DynoMax QuietCrawler stainless steel performance exhaust for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L trucks (39541) to its offering for Jeeps.

Each DynoMax QuietCrawler system was engineered to include a super-compact exhaust design utilizing two DynoMax mufflers at its heart, the DynoMax Super Turbo muffler and DynoMax Race Bullet muffler.

The new system features a stainless steel Super Turbo muffler that provides solid performance acoustics with minimal resonation, the company says. Inside each system is a DynoMax Race Bullet muffler, a muffler that acts like a resonator in this application, is a 100% welded, lightweight muffler in a straight-through design that reduces sound while maintaining a rich, throaty sound through exclusive Continuous Roving Fiberglass (CRF) Technology, DynoMax adds. Each kit also includes 2.5-inch stainless steel, mandrel-bent piping to help extend protection against corrosion and finish the system.

A DynoMax Limited Lifetime Warranty and 90-Day Performance & Sound Guarantee cover the latest DynoMax Jeep exhaust system.