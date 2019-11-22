Products/DynoMax Performance Exhaust
November 22, 2019

DynoMax Adds QuietCrawler Performance System for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L Trucks

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

ZF Aftermarket Releases Two New Brake Pad Product Lines

Tech Updates Branding, Makes Packaging Improvements

DynoMax Adds QuietCrawler Performance System for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L Trucks

Top Shop Owner Alpio Barbara Gives Back to Community with $40K Check

Tire CEOs Reaffirm Sustainability Commitments with the Tire Industry Project

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Hunter Engineering Company Named 2019 SEMA Manufacturer of the Year

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Pinnacle Automotive Systems Releases Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner

Milestar Debuts Patagonia SXT/SXS UTV Tire at SEMA

DynoMax-Kit

DynoMax Performance Exhaust has added the new, off-road-ready, high-clearance DynoMax QuietCrawler stainless steel performance exhaust for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L trucks (39541) to its offering for Jeeps.

Each DynoMax QuietCrawler system was engineered to include a super-compact exhaust design utilizing two DynoMax mufflers at its heart, the DynoMax Super Turbo muffler and DynoMax Race Bullet muffler.

The new system features a stainless steel Super Turbo muffler that provides solid performance acoustics with minimal resonation, the company says. Inside each system is a DynoMax Race Bullet muffler, a muffler that acts like a resonator in this application, is a 100% welded, lightweight muffler in a straight-through design that reduces sound while maintaining a rich, throaty sound through exclusive Continuous Roving Fiberglass (CRF) Technology, DynoMax adds. Each kit also includes 2.5-inch stainless steel, mandrel-bent piping to help extend protection against corrosion and finish the system.

A DynoMax Limited Lifetime Warranty and 90-Day Performance & Sound Guarantee cover the latest DynoMax Jeep exhaust system.

Show Full Article