 Discount Tire & Auto Founder Larry Nicholls Dies

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Discount Tire & Auto Founder Larry Nicholls Dies

Larry's journey in the tire industry began in 1962 when he joined the US Rubber Company in their retail store division.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Larry-Nicholls-Photo

The tire industry is mourning the loss of an innovator and cutting-edge leader, Larry Clinton Nicholls, Sr., who passed away peacefully on September 26th surrounded by his family. A man of vision and dedication, Larry leaves behind a legacy that transformed the industry he loved.

Related Articles

Larry’s journey in the tire industry began in 1962 when he joined the US Rubber Company in its retail store division. Through determination and hard work, he climbed the ranks and, by 1976, had the responsibility of overseeing 500 stores. However, Larry’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to embark on his own venture.

In 1976, Larry founded Discount Tire & Automotive, opening his first retail location in Logan, UT. His passion for providing exceptional service and value to customers quickly led to expansion. In 1977, Larry expanded to Wyoming under the name Plains Tire Co. ultimately growing it to include 14 stores. Simultaneously, he founded Wholesale Tire Distributors in 1980, a wholesale tire division serving the intermountain West. In the late 80s he developed Tire Link which allows wholesale customers to purchase tires online from their own retail location which was unheard of at that time.

In 1989, Larry played a crucial role in founding the American Car Care Centers (ACCC), along with Merchants Tire & Auto and Strauss Frank Company. He served as the organization’s first Chairman, leveraging his wisdom and vision to help independent dealers compete with major retailers while maintaining their autonomy.

A true trailblazer, Larry constantly sought out best practices from various industries, always eager to implement fresh ideas within the tire market. He introduced iPads into his service lanes, allowing technicians to provide visual explanations of potential repairs to customers through emailed videos. In 2012, Larry revolutionized the tire industry with his store of the future. He created a totally transparent experience for the customer and innovative sales process by replacing traditional counters with interactive kiosks, digital inspections, shop cameras with a video feed direct to customers, enhancing collaboration and customer experience. His tire-shopping application, Store of the Future, launched in 2010, enabled customers to browse, purchase, and schedule appointments entirely online.

Beyond his tire industry accomplishments, Larry was known for his love of golfing and hunting. He took his passion for golf and became the 27th person in the world to Golf the Golf Digest World Top 100 Golf Courses. These passions not only brought him joy but also provided opportunities to foster meaningful connections with customers and vendors, seamlessly blending business and pleasure.

Larry Nicholls’ visionary thinking and contributions have left a lasting mark on the tire industry. His legacy will inspire generations to come, reminding us to push boundaries, embrace innovation, and never settle for the status quo. As we bid farewell to this remarkable leader, we celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring impact of Larry Clinton Nicholls, Sr.

Larry is survived by his loving children; daughter Christie Stock (Stephen Stock), his son Clint Nicholls (LaNae Nicholls), his daughter Billie Nicholls-Glabe (Michael Glabe), along with his cherished nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren and one on the way.

You May Also Like

Discount-Tire-Pennsylvania
Lawrence-Harmon-YOHTA
Rislone-Cat-Complete
Pre-Q-25th-Anniversary
News

Apollo Tyres to Sponsor FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Vredestein branding will be featured across 26 races in the 2023/24 FIS World Cup ski season.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
AT-FIS-2023

Apollo Tyres signed a new three-year agreement to sponsor the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, using the annual showcase of alpine skiing talent to raise global awareness of the Vredestein winter and all-season premium tire ranges.

The annual FIS Alpine Ski World Cup is widely considered the premier competition for alpine ski racing outside the Winter Olympics. Held each season from October to March, the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup will take place on iconic slopes mainly across Europe and North America.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA Elects Six New Board of Directors

TIA says the new directors bring expertise across retail, distribution, training and industry associations.

By Christian Hinton
TIA New Board Members
BKT to Sponsor World Curling Championships

BKT will be the title sponsor of the upcoming three world championships to be held in Canada, starting with the 2024 BKT World Women’s Curling Championship.

By Christian Hinton
BKT curling Canada
Autel Reveals Expanded ADAS Coverage

Autel’s new software update expands 2023-’24 vehicle ADAS calibration coverage, including new wide-angle camera support for Subaru models.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-PR-Subaru-targets-1400
Coats Expands Heavy-Duty Tire Changer Line

Coats’ CHD 6330 Heavy Duty Tire Changer is designed for shops with moderate to high volume and features jaw-style clamping

By Christian Hinton
Coats-6330

Other Posts

SEMA 2023 to explore future vehicle propulsion

SEMA says the FutureTech Studio explores cutting-edge vehicle propulsion, featuring parts and alternative fuels.

By Christian Hinton
EV SEMA
PRT Expands North American Aftermarket Product Offerings

PRT introduced comprehensive strut assemblies for various vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-NEW-PRODUCTS
O’Reilly Introduces Next Generation of Brake Pads with BrakeBest Select Pro

O’Reilly’s says its new brake pads feature noise cancellation, corrosion resistance and a break-in coating for domestic vehicle models.

By Christian Hinton
OReilley-BrakeBest-Select-Pro
Continental Names New Head of Research and Development

Edwin Goudswaard takes over as head of R&D at Continental Tires, succeeding Dr. Boris Mergell.

By Christian Hinton
conti Edwin Goudswaard