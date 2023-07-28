 Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota Camry to Carry Mavis Sponsorship

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry to Carry Mavis Sponsorship

Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Denny-Hamlin-Camry

Mavis announced a partnership as the primary sponsor for Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team.

Related Articles

Mavis’s involvement extends to a total of five Nascar Cup Series races. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway recently, and will again next at the Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 6), and Watkins Glen International (Aug. 20).

“It is an incredible honor to team up with Nascar, the largest spectator sport in America, and Joe Gibbs Racing with Denny Hamlin,” David Sorbaro, Mavis co-CEO said. “This union is a perfect fit – as the largest independent tire and vehicle service in the US, we are thrilled at the possibilities our partnership can bring.”

You May Also Like

GRI-ATRA e
GT Radial Foruma DRIFT
ZC Rubber Driving experience
Mass-Right-to-repair
News

SimpleTire Partners with Sonsio Vehicle Protection

SimpleTire and Sonsio Vehicle Protection say they want to address the challenges faced by ATV and UTV owners when seeking tire replacement options.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
SimpleTire-ATV-UTV

SimpleTire has partnered with Sonsio Vehicle Protection to offer exclusive tire replacement coverage for ATV/UTV tire lines, backed by Sonsio's road hazard protection. SimpleTire and Sonsio Vehicle Protection say this is to address the challenges faced by ATV and UTV owners when seeking dependable and cost-effective tire replacement options.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Autel Extends Commercial Vehicle Coverage on MaxiSYS 909CV

The update expands diagnostic capabilities to cover some of North America’s popular light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-
Drive Announces Partnership with Babcox Media

Babcox Media will actively promote Drive Expo 2023 and take the lead in creating an exclusive series of newsletters.

By Christian Hinton
David-Saline-of-DRIVE-600
Doran Announces Tire Monitoring Integration with Samsara

Data includes notifications for cautionary and critical low-pressure alerts, rapid deflation events, and high tire temperature conditions.

By David Sickels
Doran Tire Monitoring Samsara
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO

Other Posts

Atturo Tire Achieves Off-Road Racing Championship Win

Chuck Crossland takes home 1st in 4800 and Edwin Abd takes home 2nd in 4400 in the Short Course Series Championship.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-Ultra4-tire
Telle Tire Opens 20th Store Adjoined to New Corporate Offices

The new shop is a 10-bay facility that has been completely renovated.

By David Sickels
Telle-Tire-Shop-20-Exterior-1-1400
TIA Board Elects Devens, Trum as Officers

The new executive committee members will begin their terms in October.

By Christian Hinton
Trum-Devens-TIA-1400
Michelin Reunites Veterans for 79th D-Day Anniversary

Forty-four veterans revisited Normandy with support from Michelin, Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Reunites-veterans