Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry to Carry Mavis Sponsorship

Mavis announced a partnership as the primary sponsor for Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team.

Mavis’s involvement extends to a total of five Nascar Cup Series races. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway recently, and will again next at the Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 6), and Watkins Glen International (Aug. 20).

“It is an incredible honor to team up with Nascar, the largest spectator sport in America, and Joe Gibbs Racing with Denny Hamlin,” David Sorbaro, Mavis co-CEO said. “This union is a perfect fit – as the largest independent tire and vehicle service in the US, we are thrilled at the possibilities our partnership can bring.”