TBC Completes Divestiture of NTB and Tire Kingdom to Mavis

TBC Corporation (TBC) announced that it completed the divestiture of its company-owned retail portfolio to Mavis Tire Express Services (Mavis). In connection with the transaction, TBC transferred ownership and operation of 392 NTB Tire and Service Centers (NTB) and 203 Tire Kingdom Service Centers (Tire Kingdom) to Mavis.

As part of the agreement, TBC will provide wholesale and tire distribution for the combined network of approximately 2,000 Mavis retail locations.

Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.