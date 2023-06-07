 TBC Completes Divestiture of NTB and Tire Kingdom to Mavis

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

TBC Completes Divestiture of NTB and Tire Kingdom to Mavis

TBC Corporation says it has successfully transferred ownership of its retail portfolio to Mavis Tire Express.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Tire kingdom ntb mavis

TBC Corporation (TBC) announced that it completed the divestiture of its company-owned retail portfolio to Mavis Tire Express Services (Mavis). In connection with the transaction, TBC transferred ownership and operation of 392 NTB Tire and Service Centers (NTB) and 203 Tire Kingdom Service Centers (Tire Kingdom) to Mavis.

Related Articles

As part of the agreement, TBC will provide wholesale and tire distribution for the combined network of approximately 2,000 Mavis retail locations.

Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

You May Also Like

tire distribution
Northern Rock Automotive Tire Pros Logan Leslie
Triangle tire warehouse
News

Bridgestone Plant Wins Safety Award for the Sixth Time

Bridgestone’s Warren County, Tennessee TBR tire plant received the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-safety-award

Bridgestone Americas' announced that its commercial truck and bus radial (TBR) tire manufacturing facility in Warren County, Tennessee, received its sixth Volunteer STAR (Safety Through Accountability and Recognition) award. The Volunteer STAR Award is a nationally recognized program patterned after the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

Because the company has received the award, its Warren County facility is considered a Volunteer STAR site.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
OTAA Announces Free Training for Members

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association is offering training through its partnership with Garage Gurus.

By Christian Hinton
OTAA member training
Kenda Unveils New Brand Logo

Kenda said the new logo incorporates three design elements that represent quality assurance, a strong foundation and the road ahead.

By Madeleine Winer
Kenda Tire USA logo 2023
Maxam Tire Announces the MS925 LiftXtra

Maxam’s latest tire introduction is a performance solution for aerial work platforms.

By Christian Hinton
MAXAM MS925
Nokian Tyres Dayton Factory Earns ISO Certification

Nokian Tyres earned an ISO 45001 certification for safety and sustainability.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-tyres-dayton

Other Posts

Yokohama Tire Partners with FuelFest for Fifth Straight Year

Yokohama Tire is sponsoring FuelFest, a charity event celebrating cars and music.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-stage-fest
Bartec USA Adds to Field Service Team

Bartec USA appointed Cody Rainwater to its field service team for the southwestern region.

By Christian Hinton
Cody-Rainwater
Autel Debuts Remote Expert-Ready XLink Programmer

Autel has unveiled the MaxiFlash XLink, a programming, communication and remote expert device.

By Christian Hinton
Autel
Bridgestone Adds Sustainable Materials to Indy 500 Tires

Bridgestone incorporated products made from recycled plastic shopping bags and other packaging into its Indy 500 tires.

By Christian Hinton
Firestone-INDY500