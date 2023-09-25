CTDA to Host Area Meetings for California Tire Dealers

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold area meetings in Sacramento and Pleasanton, California on Sept. 27 and 28, respectively. Featured speakers include representatives from TireTutor, who will demonstrate the new CTDA online tire marketplace, and Westpac Wealth Partners, who will provide a presentation covering tax strategies and succession planning for tire dealers. There will also be a legislative update, as well as an opportunity for dealers to ask questions and network with their peers. Meetings are free to attend for retailers and dinner is included.

Sponsors include 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels, Avantech Tires, Conceptual Minds, Falken Tires, Federated Insurance, Optimize Digital Marketing, Robotire, TireTutor, Westpac Wealth Partners and Wholesale Tire Distributors.

To register or to inquire regarding supplier sponsorship opportunities, contact Marc Connerly at [email protected]. The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) represents independent tire dealers, wholesale tire distributors and tire industry vendors throughout California.