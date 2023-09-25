 CTDA to Host Area Meetings for California Tire Dealers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

CTDA to Host Area Meetings for California Tire Dealers

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold meetings in Sacramento and Pleasanton for education and networking.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CTDA-Meeting

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold area meetings in Sacramento and Pleasanton, California on Sept. 27 and 28, respectively. Featured speakers include representatives from TireTutor, who will demonstrate the new CTDA online tire marketplace, and Westpac Wealth Partners, who will provide a presentation covering tax strategies and succession planning for tire dealers. There will also be a legislative update, as well as an opportunity for dealers to ask questions and network with their peers. Meetings are free to attend for retailers and dinner is included.

Related Articles

Sponsors include 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels, Avantech Tires, Conceptual Minds, Falken Tires, Federated Insurance, Optimize Digital Marketing, Robotire, TireTutor, Westpac Wealth Partners and Wholesale Tire Distributors.

To register or to inquire regarding supplier sponsorship opportunities, contact Marc Connerly at [email protected]. The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) represents independent tire dealers, wholesale tire distributors and tire industry vendors throughout California.

You May Also Like

Kelsey_John
Lawyer-stock
OTC-12ton-30ton-combo
VIP-Tires-Marshfield-Donation
News

Nokian Tyres, Powdr Partner to Plant Trees

When you buy a season pass to a Powdr resort this spring, a tree will be planted on your behalf through their partnership with Nokian Tyres.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nokian POWDR

For the third season in a row, Nokian Tyres and Powdr have joined forces to plant a tree for every 2023 and 2024 season pass sold at participating resorts. The 2023 program was announced in April and applies only to those season passes purchased during the resort’s discounted price windows.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Black’s Tire Charity Golf Tournament Raises $207K

Black’s Tire members gathered for its 20th annual event, returning to the golf course to raise funds for Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

By Christian Hinton
Blacks-Tire-charity
TIA to Offer Commercial Tire Instructor Training

The four-day class covers all aspects of medium/heavy truck tire service.

By Christian Hinton
CTS-TIA
ATD Sponsors First Responder Appreciation Day

ATD supported the Gary Sinise Foundation’s event celebrating first responders and awarded grants to local fire and police departments.

By Christian Hinton
ATD-GSF
Hankook Tire Announces Grand Slam Rebate Fall Promotion

Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-grand-slam-rebate

Other Posts

OTC Introduces 12-Ton Steel Jack Stands

The S012 stands are ideal for mid-size, heavy-duty vehicles, as well as construction, fleet, agricultural and vocational vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
OTC-jack-stand
Tire Discounters Appoints New Leaders in Marketing, Supply Chain

Michael Sarow will serve as head of marketing and Jonathan Burns will serve as vice president of category management.

By Christian Hinton
Mike-Sarow-jonathan-burns
Nexen Tire Approved as OE for Volkswagen’s Latest Atlas Model

Nexen gained OE approval for supplying Roadian GTX tires to Volkswagen’s latest Atlas model.

By Christian Hinton
VW-OE-Nexen-Tyre
Nokian Tyres Relaunches Nordman as Standalone Tire Brand

Studded winter tires, the Nordman North 9 and Nordman North 9 SUV, are the first products under the relaunched brand.

By Christian Hinton
Nordman_North_9