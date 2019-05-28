California Tire Dealers Association Introduces New Board of Directors

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) has introduced its new board of directors.

Billy Eordekian, president of 1-800EveryRim-OEM Wheels, will serve as the CTDA president. Chris Barry, of the Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG), has been named the association’s past president. Paul Arellano, with Lakin Tire, remains CTDA’s vice president and Daniel “Al” Martinez of National Tire Warehouse has stepped into the role of secretary/treasurer.

The remainder of the board includes Doug Andersen (George Oren Tire Specialist), Honorary Member Dave Coffman (Larry’s Tire Mart), Bill Fuqua (Turbo Wholesale Tires), Jay Goldberg (Jewel Tire), Hub Gurnari (South Valley Wholesale), Richard Howard (Bruce’s Tire), Robert Huebert (Lee’s Service), Vahe’ Michaelian (1-800EveryRim-OEM Wheels), George Pehanick (East Bay Tire), Dave Redfern (Affordable Turf & Specialty Tire), Eric Rivera (Tires Warehouse), John Sanford (Sanford Firestone), Bill Short (Leininger & Short) and Don Zavattero (Tech Supply).