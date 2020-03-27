1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels Remains Open During COVID-19

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels will remain open in order to support essential national transportation needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said as of March 19, federal guidelines adopted by the state of California classify the company as a “critical infrastructure workforce” and “employees supporting or enabling transportation functions.”

“Besides being open to provide factory original replacement wheels to our obvious essential need accounts, just two weeks ago, one of our tire dealer customers asked us to allow their customer, a nurse, to will call his own wheel as he was in a hurry to get to work. We were proud to provide the help,” said President Billy Eordekian.

In response to the national emergency, the company has implemented precautionary measures to safeguard the well-being of customers, employees and the community as it aligns with current recommendations from the CDC.

