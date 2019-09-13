News/Cooper Tire
Cooper Tire Tread Wisely Program Offers Tips for National Preparedness Month

Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely program is encouraging young drivers to always have an emergency kit available before taking to the road during National Preparedness Month, which lasts for the month of September.

The Tread Wisely program offers a series of how-to videos, including a video that provides step-by-step instructions for packing a car emergency kit, on the Tread Wisely app and at www.treadwisely.org. The top 10 items to include in a car emergency kit are:

  1. First-aid supplies
  2. Non-perishable snacks and bottled water
  3. A reflective blanket
  4. A flashlight with extra batteries and some small tools such as a screwdriver and tire pressure gauge
  5. Battery-powered phone charger
  6. A list of phone numbers to call in an emergency
  7. Road flares
  8. Jumper cables
  9. A small fire extinguisher
  10. A can of tire inflator and sealant

Additional how-to videos on the Tread Wisely mobile app and website share with young drivers how to change a flat tire, what to do if in an accident, what to do if the check engine light comes on, and more. The app is free and available for download from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

