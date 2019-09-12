News/Recall
September 12, 2019

Cooper Tire Recalls Certain Roadmaster RM852 EM Tires

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling certain Roadmaster RM852 EM tires, size 295/75R22.5, with DOT date codes 4618 through 4818., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The innerliner gauge may be too thin, allowing the tire sidewall to fail. A sidewall failure may cause the tire to rapidly deflate, increasing the risk of a crash, the NHTSA says as the reason for the recall.

Cooper Tire has notified owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the tires, free of charge. The recall began Aug. 30. Owners may contact Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper Tire’s number for this recall is 173.

