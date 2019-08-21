News/Cooper Tire
August 21, 2019

Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely Program Reminds Young Drivers to Check Their Tires as Part of Back-to-School Routine

Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely program, a tire and vehicle safety program for teens and young adults, is encouraging students to check their tires as part of their back-to-school routine.

The free Tread Wisely app helps young drivers remember to check their tires by offering monthly reminders sent to their mobile phones, Cooper says. The app also includes how-to videos that show how to check tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition.

The Tread Wisely app also offers videos on how to change a flat tire, what to do if involved in an accident, what to do if pulled over by law enforcement and more. In addition, it includes a unique “I Got There” feature that allows users to set a reminder when leaving home to contact their parents or friends once they’ve arrived at their destination.

