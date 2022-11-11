fbpx
Cooper Unveils Largest Tire in its Discoverer Rugged Trek Line

At the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company unveiled the biggest tires yet in its Cooper Discoverer Rugged Trek tire line. Designed for lifted pickup trucks, these all-new, large-sized tires feature signature Cooper Knife-Edge and Mountain Pass customizable sidewall designs and will be available to consumers in early 2023.

“While Cooper currently covers the vast majority of mud-terrain tire sizes in the market, tire enthusiasts now have an even bigger, stronger tire assortment to help them travel off-road with confidence and stylize their vehicle,” said Michiel Kramer, executive director of product marketing at Goodyear. “The line extension into more enthusiast sizes is a direct response to the success of the Cooper Discoverer Rugged Trek, which has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from consumers.”

Goodyear says “flotation” tires like the Cooper Discoverer Rugged Trek, which are designed to hold larger masses of air, perform well over softer ground and provide an appealing look, have become increasingly popular with off-road enthusiasts. The new 37×12.50R20LT Discoverer Rugged Trek flotation tire is part of a ten-size expansion that started during the summer of 2022 and will continue into the first quarter of 2023.

The company also unveiled four newly developed flotation sizes for the popular Cooper Discoverer STT ProTM, including 35X12.50R22LT LRF, 33X12.50R20LT LRF, 35X12.50R18LT LRD and 35X12.50R17LT LRE sizes.

