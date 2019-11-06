Cooper Tire Unveils Discoverer EnduraMax Tire at SEMA Show

Cooper Tire introduced its latest all-season SUV tire Nov. 5 in booth #43019 at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.

Cooper says the new Discoverer EnduraMax tire leverages advanced technology from Cooper’s off-road tires into all-season tires made for small and midsize SUVs.

The company says with its Durable-Tread Technology, the Discoverer EnduraMax tire helps extend tire tread life with ultra-durable materials that resist wear and tear from rough road conditions such as gravel and uneven city streets. With Armor Belt Technology, steel belts give the new tire added strength to stand up to rough roads and help to improve handling control. Due to its EnduraGuard Design, a durable internal construction that helps the tire to keep its shape when driving over rough and uneven surfaces, the tire gives drivers better contact with the road. Cooper adds the tire is also very quiet due to the unique pattern of its tread, which minimizes tire noise.

Additionally, the Discoverer EnduraMax tire is designed to offer excellent winter and snow performance with its Winter Grip technology that enhances snow traction. It is severe weather rated for winter and snow performance, holding the 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake designation.

“Tires are being chewed up by rough roads and are wearing out prematurely due to poor road conditions, which exist nationwide. Drivers today need a tire that is durable enough to stand up to any kind of road conditions,” said Mohit Jain, Cooper’s vice president of commercial operations. “With the new Discoverer EnduraMax SUV tires from Cooper, drivers can be confident they will get the most out of their tires, whatever road they’re driving on.”

The new tire will be available in early summer 2020.