Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company ‘s new Discoverer Rugged Trek tire is now available for dealer orders.

Click Here to Read More

The Discoverer Rugged Trek is an all-season truck and SUV tire made for off-road adventuring, while offering good on-road performance for everyday use, the company says. The tire has a 60,000-mile warranty.

Discoverer Rugged Trek offers drivers a choice between two unique upper sidewall designs, one on each side of the tire, allowing for a customized look. Both sides offer long, deep cleats for off-road traction, as well as black raised lettering in every size.

When on the highway, Cooper says Discoverer Rugged Trek utilizes “Whisper Grooves” that block the rush of air through the tire, helping to eliminate noise at high speeds. To improve overall stability and control, Discoverer Rugged Trek employs Cooper’s Stable Trac Technology: omnidirectional, micro-gauge siping that enhances traction on roads and rough surfaces. The tire also features a unique pattern that keep rocks and stones out of the tire, the company says.

The tire is being manufactured at Cooper’s Texarkana, Ark., and Findlay, Ohio, plants.