 Radar releases Dimax winter, all-weather tire lines

Tires

Radar releases Dimax winter, all-weather tire lines

Both ranges have been tested in multiple winter and summer weather conditions in collaboration with UTAC at its laboratories.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Radar Tires launched new winter and all-weather tire ranges during its Mission North Dealer Event in Ivalo, Finland. The Dimax winter and Dimax all-weather were been designed by Omni United in collaboration with design house GFG Style, led by automotive designers Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. Both ranges have been tested in multiple winter and summer weather conditions in collaboration with UTAC at its laboratories and test tracks in multiple countries, Radar said.

The Dimax Winter features the Double Cristal 3D sipes across its pattern which Radar said maximizes grip on snow, slush and water, as well as stability on dry and wet roads, combined with the Inari Silica Compound. The Dimax all-weather features a triple-edged pattern design for mechanical grip on snow as well as wet and dry road performance combined with the blue silica compound designed to deliver safety on wet roads, all-weather performance, high durability and resistance to tire aging, the manufacturer said.

According to Radar, both ranges will include several additional features, including:

  • Aqueduct Grooves which help to evacuate water and slush from the tread, reducing the risk of aquaplaning;
  • Connect support technology, a structural element embedded within the tire’s tread pattern, providing support to all the tread blocks from shoulder to shoulder;
  • Circle of Treadlife, a safety feature that indicates remaining tread depth;
  • Smooth velvet sidewall that features ultra-low protrusions which improve the tire’s air drag factor;
  • EV compatibility

The Dimax Winter will be available 41 sizes ranging from 14-20 in. for popular CAR/CUV/SUV fitments whilst the Dimax all-weather will be available in 40 sizes ranging from 14-18 in. for popular CAR/CUV fitments. Both ranges will be globally available for the 2024-25 winter season, Radar said.

Commercial Tires

Toyo launches the Toyo M655 tire for commercial light trucks

Toyo said the M655 tires provide traction under heavy loads for mining, energy, agriculture, construction and forestry use.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Toyo-Tires-M655-1400

Toyo Tire U.S.A. is launching the Toyo M655 size for commercial light truck tire applications. Toyo said the M655 on- and off-road tires provide traction under heavy loads on unimproved roads for mining, energy, agriculture, construction and forestry use. Additionally, each tire carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) designation for all-weather traction.

Read Full Article

CUV/SUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Replacement tires will follow OEM trends toward fuel-efficiency while still meeting performance needs.

By Denise Koeth
SUV-TIres-CrossContactLX25_Lifestyle-1400
GRI’s Green XLR Earth, Ultimate Green XT tires to include highly sustainable materials

The Green XLR Earth series is made with 87.3% sustainable material and the Ultimate Green XT tire is made with 93.5% sustainable material.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Next-Generation
Hankook features SmartLine TBR tires at TMC 2024

Hankook said both the SmartLine AL52 and SmartLine DL52 include hidden groove technology, which adjusts tread patterns as the tire wears.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-TMC-2024
Apollo Tires showcases longhaul truck tire range at TMC Expo

Apollo Tires’ steer tire EnduMile LH front, drive tire EnduMile LHD and trailer tire EnduMile LHT are fully available across the US.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Tires-TMC-24

Omni United CEO: How tire manufacturers can drive dealer profits in diverse markets

G.S. Sareen tells us how Omni United helps tire dealers make money by focusing on the most important tire design attributes to consumers.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-omni-1400
Goodyear adds the RSA ULT, RTD ULT to its RangeMax tire line

Goodyear said the all-position tires help deliver range efficiency through low rolling resistance and long miles to removal.

By Christian Hinton
range-max-RTD-angled
Cracking the case of the cracked loader tire casing

Let’s evaluate how loader operators spec tires.

By Steve Werblow
Yokohama-Cracked-Casing-OTR-Tires-Yard-1400