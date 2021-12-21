Connect with us

Discount Tire Adds Cooper Discoverer HTP II to Lineup

Developed in partnership with Cooper Tires, the all-season performance tire will be available exclusively at over 1,100 Discount Tire retail locations and online through Discount Tire Direct, the company said.

Danielle Hess

on

Discount Tire has added the Cooper Discoverer HTP II tire to its lineup of tire brands. Developed in partnership with Cooper Tires, the all-season performance tire will be available exclusively at over 1,100 Discount Tire retail locations and online through Discount Tire Direct.

The Cooper Discoverer HTP II technology is designed for SUV and light-duty pickup drivers who desire a long-lasting, all-season tire that not only excels in wet road conditions but is also quiet and comfortable on the highway, the company said.

This exclusive tire focuses on advanced wet traction to provide consumers with superior technology in wet stopping for absolute confidence no matter the weather. The HTP II features Cooper’s latest technology, EnduraGuard Design, which ensures each tire has durable internal construction that helps keep its shape while driving over rough, uneven surfaces, the company says. Cooper Tires also include the Wear Square Indicator, a visual feature that allows drivers to quickly assess tread life remaining on tires, giving them more confidence on the road, the company says.

