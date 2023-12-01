 Continental to Include Tread Wear Indicators on ContiPT18

Tread wear indicators indicate when the tread no longer meets the minimum depth.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Continental updated its ContiPT18 solid tire for material handling applications to now include tread wear indicators. According to the manufacturer, tread wear indicators provide information about the condition of the tire and indicate when the tread no longer meets the minimum depth. Furthermore, Continental announced eight new tire sizes for Q2 2024. The ContiPT18 product line is designed for indoor and outdoor use and is suitable for applications in a three-shift operation. Continental said the tread wear indicators will increase safety during operation.

The new tread wear indicator can be seen on both sidewalls of the tire, making it quicker and easier to determine the right time to change a tire, Continental said.

“With the new ContiPT18, we have developed a tire that not only offers outstanding performance and energy efficiency but also contributes to greater operating safety and efficiency,” said Matthias-Stephan Müller, product manager for material handling tires at Continental Specialty Tires.

All ContiPT18 tires are also available in non-marking versions.

The ContiPT18 product line is designed for indoor and outdoor use and is suitable for applications in a three-shift operation.

