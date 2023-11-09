 Continental Announces November Rebate on Select Tires

Continental Announces November Rebate on Select Tires

Continental's November promotion offers up to $220 in rebates for purchasing qualifying tires, including the VikingContact 7 and more.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Conti-ExtremeContact

Continental Tire announced that from Nov. 1-30, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $110 Visa prepaid card. Consumers who purchase the four qualifying passenger Continental tires with their Continental Tire credit card will receive an additional $110 Visa prepaid card for a total rebate of $220.

Qualifying tires for the month of November include Continental’s latest winter tire offering, the VikingContact 7, which carries the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol indicating that it meets the severe snow service requirements of the U.S. Tire Manufacturer’s Association (USTMA).

Also included in this month’s promotion is Continental’s ultra-high performance all-season tire, the ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus and ultra-high performance summer tire, the ExtremeContact Sport 02.

Continental’s all-season touring tires, the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS are also eligible for the promotion as well as many other tire lines. For a complete list of qualifying tires visit here.

To be eligible for the promotion, Continental said tires must be purchased in a single transaction.

People

Fountain Tire Leadership Inducted to Northern Alberta Business HOF

Brent Hesje was recognized for his leadership and community impact, emphasizing the power of partnership and mentorship at Fountain Tire.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Fountain Tire_Hesje

Fountain Tire announced its executive chair, Brent Hesje, was inducted into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame last week by Junior Achievement (JA) Northern Alberta & NWT. Hesje was recognized for his lifetime achievements in business and community leadership, including the significant impact made over his 30-year career at Fountain Tire, the company said.

Read Full Article

ATEQ TPMS Tools Promotes Joshua Holmes and Renan Ludscher

Holmes and Ludscher took on new roles, contributing to ATEQ’s TPMS software development as database manager and IT specialist, respectively.

By Christian Hinton
ATEQ combo
California Tire Dealers Association Discusses Members-Only Online Consumer Marketplace

CTDA’s recent meetings emphasized business strategies and showcased an upcoming members-only online marketplace.

By Christian Hinton
CTDA-Sacramento-Area-Meeting
Tyrexpo Asia 2024 Exhibition Set for Bangkok in May

The event anticipates over 4,000 attendees from 60 countries.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire Adds Chris Forsberg to Off-Road Team

Yokohama added drift champion Chris Forsberg to its off-road racing team, which will compete on Geolandar tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-NORRA-team

Tire Puncture Care 101 for Technicians

High-tech tires can still receive damage from road hazards, but you don’t see many drivers taking care of these repairs themselves.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-tirepuncture
How to Diagnose Anti-Lock Brake System Issues

ABS activation incidents ­involve the ABS modulator taking over braking or intervening to restore vehicle stability.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-antilockbrake
BMW M4 GT3 Wins Nürburgring Series on Yokohama Advan Tires

The Walkenhorst Motorsport #34 BMW raced on Yokohama’s Advan A005 and A006 tires to capture the NLS Speed Trophy.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Advan-NLS
VIP Tires & Service Launches Fund to Aid Maine Families

Following the recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, VIP Tires & Service initiated a fund to donate $10 per tire sale to affected families.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock