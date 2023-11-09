Continental Announces November Rebate on Select Tires

Continental Tire announced that from Nov. 1-30, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $110 Visa prepaid card. Consumers who purchase the four qualifying passenger Continental tires with their Continental Tire credit card will receive an additional $110 Visa prepaid card for a total rebate of $220.

Qualifying tires for the month of November include Continental’s latest winter tire offering, the VikingContact 7, which carries the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol indicating that it meets the severe snow service requirements of the U.S. Tire Manufacturer’s Association (USTMA).

Also included in this month’s promotion is Continental’s ultra-high performance all-season tire, the ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus and ultra-high performance summer tire, the ExtremeContact Sport 02.

Continental’s all-season touring tires, the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS are also eligible for the promotion as well as many other tire lines. For a complete list of qualifying tires visit here.

To be eligible for the promotion, Continental said tires must be purchased in a single transaction.