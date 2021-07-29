Connect with us
ATE-Wheel-Speed-Sensors

News

Continental Expands ATE OEM Wheel Speed Sensor Coverage

Applications include models from Audi, BMW, Buick, Chevrolet, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, Saab, Toyota, Volvo, and Volkswagen.
Advertisement
Avatar

on

Continental has expanded application coverage of its line of ATE wheel speed sensors with 27 new part numbers. The new sensors, which provide coverage for popular Asian and European makes, are genuine OE parts and are manufactured by Continental.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With the additional new part numbers, the ATE OEM wheel speed sensor line now features 205 sensors and delivers coverage for over 72.8 million VIO across the United States and Canada, says the company. Applications include models from Audi, BMW, Buick, Chevrolet, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, Saab, Toyota, Volvo and Volkswagen.

Designed to provide detection of rotational direction for hill-start assist and park-assist systems, ATE Wheel Speed Sensors also provide wheel speed inputs to ABS, TCS and ESC control systems. The sensors are made in the same ISO-certified facilities as the sensors supplied to OEMs.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Snap Finance Appoints New Members to Senior Leadership

News: Milwaukee Tool Announces Next-Generation Hole Dozer

News: Apollo Tyres Sets Goal of $5B in Sales by 2026

News: Apollo Tyres Conducts Global Partners’ Summit 2021

Advertisement

on

Continental Expands ATE OEM Wheel Speed Sensor Coverage

on

Hankook Tire Wins Red Dot Design Award

on

Hunter Introduces ADASLink Diagnostic Scan Tool

on

Monro, Inc. Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Business Operations: Online Reputation Management

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Carlisle TyrFil

Carlisle TyrFil
Phone: 800-821-4147
140 Sheldon Rd., Berea OH 44017
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mass-Right-to-repair Mass-Right-to-repair

News

Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair
vip-tires vip-tires

News

VIP Tires & Service Opens Third Vermont Location
Happy-Fourth-July Happy-Fourth-July

News

Tire Review Wishes You a Happy Independence Day

AAPEX 2021 Opens Nominations for Service and Repair Awards
Connect
Tire Review Magazine