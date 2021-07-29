Continental Expands ATE OEM Wheel Speed Sensor Coverage

Continental has expanded application coverage of its line of ATE wheel speed sensors with 27 new part numbers. The new sensors, which provide coverage for popular Asian and European makes, are genuine OE parts and are manufactured by Continental.

With the additional new part numbers, the ATE OEM wheel speed sensor line now features 205 sensors and delivers coverage for over 72.8 million VIO across the United States and Canada, says the company. Applications include models from Audi, BMW, Buick, Chevrolet, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, Saab, Toyota, Volvo and Volkswagen.

Designed to provide detection of rotational direction for hill-start assist and park-assist systems, ATE Wheel Speed Sensors also provide wheel speed inputs to ABS, TCS and ESC control systems. The sensors are made in the same ISO-certified facilities as the sensors supplied to OEMs.