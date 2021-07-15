Connect with us
conti-tpms

News

Continental Releases Autodiagnos TPMS D Tool

The Autodiagnos TPMS D tool can perform relearns on 98.6% of all domestic, European, and Asian TPMS compliant vehicles, Continental says.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Continental is now offering the Autodiagnos TPMS D tool aimed at helping shops and technicians efficiently service their customers’ TPMS diagnostic and tire service needs, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Designed to maximize a shop’s overall efficiency on TPMS service, this tool works with 100% of OE sensors and sensors from 20 different aftermarket brands, Continental says. It can perform relearns on 98.6% of all domestic, European, and Asian TPMS compliant vehicles.

Designed to accommodate shops of all sizes, Autodiagnos TPMS D is a choice for shops that only require a single tool for their TPMS service and diagnostic needs, the company says. It can read and clear TPMS codes and has a built-in VIN scanner for faster make/model/year lookups. The tool can also program sensors from historical data and features an OBD2 mode that can relearn sensors to the vehicle in under two minutes.

Advertisement

The tool is also now equipped with “live sensor” capabilities. This allows the shop to access and upload interim releases between the regular quarterly updates to ensure that it is equipped with the latest sensor information, vehicle data, procedural updates, and/or refinements to address reported “bugs.”

Continental says its new TPMS tool features a graphical user interface that makes it easier to use in a variety of lighting conditions including direct sunlight. Tool flow supports the shop’s repair process and allows TPMS and tire service functions to be accessed from the main screen without requiring vehicle-specific configurations where applicable.

Advertisement

The TPMS D tool can also be coupled with the optional Autodiagnos TPMS Tire Tread Depth Gauge, which quickly and accurately provides tire tread depth measurements that can be used to determine tire condition and help to boost tire, suspension, and front end/steering component sales and service.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Goodyear and Cooper Tire Associates Receive Honors

News: Nokian Tyres Receives Award for Sustainability

News: Les Schwab Announces Plan to Acquire Plains Tire Co.

News: Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair

Advertisement

on

Continental Releases Autodiagnos TPMS D Tool

on

Hercules Tires Launches Two New All-Terrain Tires

on

PRT Offers Complete Struts For 2018 GMC Terrain

on

Nissan, Toyota Coverage Added to Rein Oil Pan Kits
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Business Operations: Online Reputation Management

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Nokian Tyres Inc.

Nokian Tyres Inc.
Contact: Olivia BarkerPhone: 877-256-7727Fax: 800-857-0329
1945 Main St., Colchester VT 05446
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mass-Right-to-repair Mass-Right-to-repair

News

Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair
Tire-Discounters-hq-outside Tire-Discounters-hq-outside

News

Tire Discounters Celebrates Opening of New Cincinnati HQ
Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation

News

Duties on PLT Imports from Thailand, Taiwan, S. Korea Stay
Yokohama-Tire's-Stan-Chandgie-and-Heather-Adelman Yokohama-Tire's-Stan-Chandgie-and-Heather-Adelman

People

Yokohama Tire Promotes Two Executives
Connect
Tire Review Magazine