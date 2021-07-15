Continental Releases Autodiagnos TPMS D Tool

Continental is now offering the Autodiagnos TPMS D tool aimed at helping shops and technicians efficiently service their customers’ TPMS diagnostic and tire service needs, the company says.

Designed to maximize a shop’s overall efficiency on TPMS service, this tool works with 100% of OE sensors and sensors from 20 different aftermarket brands, Continental says. It can perform relearns on 98.6% of all domestic, European, and Asian TPMS compliant vehicles. Designed to accommodate shops of all sizes, Autodiagnos TPMS D is a choice for shops that only require a single tool for their TPMS service and diagnostic needs, the company says. It can read and clear TPMS codes and has a built-in VIN scanner for faster make/model/year lookups. The tool can also program sensors from historical data and features an OBD2 mode that can relearn sensors to the vehicle in under two minutes.

The tool is also now equipped with “live sensor” capabilities. This allows the shop to access and upload interim releases between the regular quarterly updates to ensure that it is equipped with the latest sensor information, vehicle data, procedural updates, and/or refinements to address reported “bugs.” Continental says its new TPMS tool features a graphical user interface that makes it easier to use in a variety of lighting conditions including direct sunlight. Tool flow supports the shop’s repair process and allows TPMS and tire service functions to be accessed from the main screen without requiring vehicle-specific configurations where applicable.

