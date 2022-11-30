fbpx
Continental Named CES Award Honoree For Scenic View HUD

Continental’s Scenic View Head-Up Display (HUD) received a CES 2023 Innovation Award under the vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility product category. The company says its Scenic View HUD hides a vehicle’s display inside the dashboard and reflects information onto the lower black-band area of the windshield. This creates a reduced look-down angle and higher focal distance for drivers.

Continental has been selected for a CES Innovation Award for seven consecutive years. The Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in 28 consumer technology product categories.

This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 2,100 submissions. The awards announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Scenic View HUD displays the instrument cluster on the driver’s side, the infotainment display in the center and a passenger display in its respective side. It reflects an extremely wide virtual image spanning the entire cockpit. With these expanded viewing areas, the virtual image is visible to everyone in the vehicle, according to Continental.

Display modules are hidden inside the dashboard and reflected in the windshield’s lower black-print area to achieve this effect. A Continental propriety algorithm optimizes power consumption. The visible brightness allows for safe usage in all environmental lighting conditions.

Continental Named CES Award Honoree For Scenic View HUD

