fbpx
Connect with us

News

Gallery: Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 Ride-n-Drive

Madeleine Winer

on

Conti-ECS02-purple-car-

Smoke filled the air as professional drivers whipped around the curves of an autocross course at the BMW Performance Driving School, pushing Continental’s ExtremeContact Sport 02 tire to its limits. The company’s newest UHP summer tire is geared toward enthusiasts, and to demonstrate just how well the tire performs both on track and street, Continental invited its dealers, members of the media and social media influencers to a ride-and-drive event where they were able to put the tire through its paces on a variety of different courses at the Thermal Club, a private motorsports country club in Palm Desert, North Carolina.

Advertisement

During the ride-and-drive event, attendees tested the 02’s responsiveness, grip and speed throughout multiple courses on various BMW models, including:

  • Driving a John Cooper Works Mini Cooper on a wet/dry lap course testing out the ExtemeContact Sport 02 against a competitor
  • Doing timed runs on an autocross course in a BMW on the 02s in a BMW M240xi
  • A wet/dry course comparing the 02 vs. Continental’s ExtremeContact DWS06, its all-season UHP tire, on BMW M2s
  • A lead/follow course on a race track on multiple performance vehicles outfitted with 02s
  • A skid pad to test the 02’s wet traction in a BMW M3
  • Hot laps with instructors in a BMW M3
Conti-Travis-Roffler
Travis Roffler, director of marketing, kicked off events at the BMW Performance Driving School, instructing dealers and others in attendance to push the tire to its limits.
Continental BMW Performance Driving School ExtremeConact Sport 02
A BMW M240xi outfitted with Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 tires takes to the timed autocross course amid the mountainous backdrop of The Thermal Club.
A BMW M3 drifts around a skid pad showcasing the ExtemeContact Sport 02’s wet traction capabilities.
Take a look at the high-speed action from the professional drivers at the BMW Performance Driving School, pushing the Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 to the limits.
BMW Performance Driving School instructions give directions to participants on the course they’ll drive using JCW Mini Coopers outfitted with Continental ExtemeContact Sport 02s and a competitor’s tire.
The JCW Mini Coopers lined up for a wet/dry handling evaluation.
Conti-wet-dry-slalom-
A BMW M2 begins the autocross course, which was set up for participants to feel the difference between wet/dry handling Conti’s 02 and DWS06 Plus A/S UHP tire, at the BMW Performance Racing School.
An aerial view of the autocross course at the BMW Performance Racing School.
Conti-hot-lap
At the end of the day of tire testing, professional drivers, who are instructors at the BMW Performance Driving School, took participants on a hot lap around the autocross course whipping up smoke and leaving tiny rubber particles in their path.
Even the water bottles at the BMW Racing School are all about high speed.
Conti-Monday-Night-football-party
Rutledge Wood (left), an auto racing analyst and TV show host of the History Channel’s “Top Gear,” and Ryan Eversley, an American professional car racing driver, played host at Continental’s Monday Night Football event, in which the company gave out prizes during the Washington Commanders win against the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-21.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

News: Indy Lights Rebranded to INDY NXT by Firestone

News: ATEQ TPMS Tools Adopt Tesla BLE Technology

News: Bridgestone Recalls Nearly 13K Tires Due to Possible Damage

News: AASA, Auto Care Association Release Trends Report on EVs, E-Commerce

Advertisement

on

Gallery: Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 Ride-n-Drive

on

MEMA Announces Plan to Position Organization for Future

on

ASE Introduces New Specialist Certification Test

on

TIA Names Roy Littlefield IV Government Affairs VP
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Own a Car Fresno

Own a Car Fresno
Contact: jamil alashkarPhone: 5594353600
5788 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno CA 93710
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall

News

Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show
Toyo-Tires-Treadpass Toyo-Tires-Treadpass

News

Toyo Tire’s Treadpass Returns to SEMA with 28 Unique Vehicles, Art Installation

News

Sullivan Tire Adds Two Maine Locations
Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center

News

Goodyear to Invest in Topeka Tire Plant
Connect
Tire Review Magazine