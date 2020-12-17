Continental Receives Three CES 2021 Innovation Awards

Click Here to Read More

Its Transparent Trailer technology and its Advanced Radar Sensor (ARS) 540 were awarded in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation product category, while its Ac2ated sound partnership was recognized in the In-Vehicle Entertainment and Safety category.

The Transparent Trailer technology extends Continental’s trailering portfolio to allow drivers to “see through” a trailer in haul and check the area behind and beside it, the company says. Based on Continental’s Surround View system, the technology enables safer driving while towing, Continental says. Two cameras and a control unit work together to provide a panoramic view that the company says renders the trailer virtually invisible. The result is a seamless live feed for drivers to see the road and any obstacles behind the trailer.

Continental’s ARS 540 is the first production-ready 4D image radar, the company says. It supports automated driving systems all the way from partial to full automation. Continental says the ARS 540’s long-range radar sensor calculates an object’s location in addition to range, speed and azimuth angle also with its elevation to create a precise map of the driving environment up to 300 meters. In particular, the elevation measuring capability of the radar sensor allows the most varied of objects, even relatively small objects, to be detected even more precisely, the company says. Additionally, Continental adds, the extended capability allows the ARS 540 to provide high-resolution detail for object identification to manage complex driving scenarios, even in adverse lighting and weather conditions, and at higher speeds.