News

CIMS Partners with Autel on Tire Registration

Autel says its partnership with CIMS allows it to integrate electronic tire registration into its TPMS tools.

Madeleine Winer

on

CIMS Tire Registration and Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. have collaborated in providing the U.S. tire industry with Autel’s ITS600 diagnostic tool that directly connects to CIMS’ E-tire registration portal. This unique partnership will enhance and simplify the tire registration process by enabling technicians to register tires in “real time” and immediately check the DOT number for tire recalls and confirm the age of the tire, Autel says.

“We know the importance of tire registration, and that cost and convenience are main factors in the overall success,” said Susan Kruder, CIMS president. “Partnering with Autel allows CIMS to give tire dealers another economical but still leading-edge option to register tires. The ability to immediately register, check for recalls and confirm tire age on Autel’s tool will increase the number of tire dealers registering tires resulting in a consumer safety win.”

