CIMS Partners with Autel on Tire Registration

CIMS Tire Registration and Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. have collaborated in providing the U.S. tire industry with Autel’s ITS600 diagnostic tool that directly connects to CIMS’ E-tire registration portal. This unique partnership will enhance and simplify the tire registration process by enabling technicians to register tires in “real time” and immediately check the DOT number for tire recalls and confirm the age of the tire, Autel says.

