Autel Sponsors Garage Gurus Scholarships

Autel US is sponsoring Garage Gurus 2021-2022 scholarship program. Twelve winners to be selected this summer will receive $2,500 and an Autel MaxiSYS MS906TS diagnostic tablet.

The scholarship program is open to any high school or college, university, or trade school student in the U.S. pursuing an automotive degree or certification and earning a 3.0 or higher GPA. Applications can be downloaded at the Garage Gurus website and submitted with supporting documentation by May 31.

In addition to meeting the academic and reference requirements, applications must submit either an essay or a video about themselves and their goals within the automotive repair industry and how they seek to become “one of tomorrow’s top technicians.”