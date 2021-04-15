Connect with us
Snap Finance Partners with Affirm

Retailers using Snap Finance can now seamlessly integrate Affirm’s additional financing options to offer alternative payment options.
Snap Finance has partnered with Affirm, an alternative to credit cards, enabling consumers to pay over time in monthly payments.

Snap and Affirm say they can help retailers offer a pay-over-time option that takes into consideration more than a consumer’s credit score when making underwriting decisions. Consumers will see the amount they’ll pay upfront with no hidden or late fees, and underwriting decisions are made in seconds at checkout time.

