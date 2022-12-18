Couple Donates Car Collection to Northwood University

According to Northwood University, a Mount Pleasant couple has donated more than $2 million worth of classic automobiles to support the university and The Northwood Idea. Michael and Dianne Morey have pledged 35 vehicles from their automotive collection in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

The Morey’s story dates back to 1983, when they set out to build a woodchipper. Mike Morey left his job, invested in a small workshop, and with six employees and a small operating budget, he built the Model 100 Brush Bandit, a 12-inch capacity disc-style chipper.

In 1987, based on the success of the Brush Bandit, Bandit Industries was created, and Dianne joined the company. This venture created the first self-propelled track whole tree chipper and models in over 180 dealer locations worldwide. The company is now an employee-owned operation, Northwood said.

By June 30, 2023, Northwood University will liquidate The Morey Collection with Mecum Auctions in a no-reserve auction.