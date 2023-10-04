 Bridgestone Launches Fleet Management Software on AWS Marketplace

News

Bridgestone's Azuga Fleet Management Software on AWS offers streamlined billing and safety options for fleet customers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced its Azuga Fleet Management Software is now available for purchase in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. It marks the first Bridgestone product launch in AWS Marketplace since the company became part of the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Azuga Fleet Management Solutions leverages GPS fleet tracking and dual-facing dashcam solutions to help keep vehicles, assets and drivers safe, the company said. Through AWS Marketplace, fleet customers will be able to find, research, purchase and launch the fleet management software directly from their AWS account, and additional benefits include a streamlined billing and deployment process and incentives for buyers to accelerate deals.

As an APN member, Bridgestone said it is working with AWS to enhance existing fleet solutions, such as Azuga, and create new, digitally enabled solutions for fleet customers. Bridgestone plans to further develop its offerings and provide its fleet customers with a comprehensive selection of services and solutions that proactively assess fleet needs and help reduce vehicle downtime, the company said.

