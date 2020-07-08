Bridgestone is a GM 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

Bridgestone Corporation , including Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone), was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual awards ceremony honoring the recipients of the company’s 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

This is the 18th time and fifth consecutive year Bridgestone has received the award.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.