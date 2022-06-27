Bridgestone, Dow Partner on Recyclable Tire Sealant Technology

Bridgestone Americas and Dow have partnered to develop B-SEALS, a recyclable, silicone-based tire sealant technology. The extended mobility solution represents more than four years of joint research and development between the two companies, Bridgestone says.

B-SEALS technology provides sealant performance in the event of a puncture without compromising sustainability, the company says. Unlike conventional sealants that are difficult to separate from tires, this silicone-based sealant can be efficiently removed after application, promoting tire repairability and potentially extending the amount of time a tire is in service. Because it’s removable and recyclable, B-SEALS sealant technology also supports end-of-life tire recycling and enables tire material circularity, Bridgestone says.

Bridgestone will initially offer tires with B-SEALS sealant technology to original equipment manufacturers looking to reduce vehicle weight and improve overall efficiency as more electric vehicles come to market.