Bridgestone Americas to Increase Consumer Tire Prices in U.S., Canada

Bridgestone will increase prices across its portfolio of consumer tires sold in the U.S and Canada to take effect July 1. The company says this price adjustment is a necessary step as Bridgestone continues to navigate current market dynamics.

Price increases of up to 10% will impact Bridgestone, Firestone and Fuzion passenger, light truck and motorcycle tires. Price adjustments will be made at the pattern and article levels and may vary based on channel, the company says. Members of the Bridgestone Consumer Tire sales teams are contacting customers directly to provide more detailed information about the changes.

In this article:,
