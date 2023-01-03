Bridgestone to Show Vision for Sustainable Mobility at CES 2023

Bridgestone will showcase its comprehensive vision for sustainable mobility at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8.

The company says it has committed to the target of increasing the use of recycled and renewable materials to 40 percent of its resources by 2030 and achieving the goal of using 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050. At CES, the company will showcase several key elements of its aim for a sustainable and circular tire economy.

With more than $100 million in the development and commercialization of guayule-derived natural rubber, Bridgestone currently operates a 281-acre research farm, a bio-processing pilot plant and several grower partnerships with local farmers and Native American tribes.

Bridgestone said it will show its proprietary data analytics technology that can inform native vehicle systems with real-time estimations of corner loading, road surface conditions and the performance capabilities of the tire and spring. These digitally enabled insights drive awareness and action to maximize safety in electric and autonomous vehicles while enabling Bridgestone mobility solutions to anticipate vehicle needs and connect customers directly to services that increase productivity and convenience.

Bridgestone will be on display in Booth 5867 in West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES 2023 media days are Jan. 3-4, 2023, and public days are Jan. 5-8, 2023.