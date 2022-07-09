Connect with us
Bridgestone-TEU-$681,000S-Boys-Girls-Clubs-America-3-1400

News

Bridgestone Donates in Support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Bridgestone Retail Operations recently celebrated the culmination of a two-week fundraising competition for Boys & Girls Clubs of America in partnership with NFL players from Tight End University (TEU). The campaign concluded at the TEU Summit in Nashville, where area club youth had the opportunity to engage with players and experience activities that emphasized the importance of healthy life skills, such as teamwork, strength and the importance of good character.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

At the event, Bridgestone announced it is making a $450,000 donation to local Boys & Girls Clubs to support critical needs, including transportation and technology resources. TEU also announced their players and fans raised an additional $131,000 for Clubs in NFL markets across the country. Dawson Knox, Tight End playing for the Buffalo Bills, was the top TEU fundraiser during the campaign and received an additional $100,000 donation from Bridgestone and TEU for his hometown Boys & Girls Club. All in, Bridgestone and TEU donated a combined $681,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide.

Bridgestone-TEU-$681,000S-Boys-Girls-Clubs-America-1-1400

The TEU partnership is the latest campaign in support of the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures initiative, which has raised more than $20 million to support Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide since the program’s inception in 2015, the company says. This is the second consecutive year Bridgestone and TEU have partnered to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America. TEU provides a venue for the country’s top Tight Ends to build camaraderie, share ideas and make an impact in their communities.

In 2015, Bridgestone says it established its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with the mission of making out-of-school programming more accessible to Club youth and their families. Through donations collected at the company’s 2,200+ retail stores, Bridgestone has contributed funds to address transportation-related needs, including maintenance and repairs of existing Club vehicles and the purchase of 51 new vans. The partnership has also raised money to help bridge technology divides through the purchase of new computers and hotspots that support in-person Club programming, virtual classroom learning and other technology infrastructure needs, the company says.

Bridgestone-TEU-$681,000S-Boys-Girls-Clubs-America-1-1400

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Tire Industry Association Launches EV Advisory Council

News: Nokian Tyres Initiates a Controlled Exit from Russia

People: Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth

News: Proposed Legislation Would Give Tax Deduction for Buying Retreads

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Donates in Support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America

on

Sensata Develops Bluetooth TPMS System

on

USTMA Gives National Tire Safety Week Tips

on

Nokain Tyres Boasts Savings from Solar Energy at Dayton Factory
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions
Contact: Todd DeranekPhone: 800-981-8321Fax: 330-467-0443
1001 Paster Court, Macedonia OH 44056
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires
Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S USA Invests In Aggressive Growth Plans In the Mid-South
Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals

News

Bridgestone’s TireConnect Enables Direct Referrals

News

Sumitomo Rubber North America Announces Price Increases
Connect
Tire Review Magazine