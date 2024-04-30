 Bridgestone to debut Bandag Virtual World Tour at WasteExpo 2024

The Bandag Virtual Plant Tour is an internet browser-based experience that provides a step-by-step walkthrough of Bandag's retreading process.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Bandag-virtual-tour-Bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas will debut the Bandag Virtual Plant Tour at WasteExpo 2024, taking place May 7-9 in Las Vegas, NV. The company said this virtual experience will transport viewers inside a Bandag manufacturing plant to demonstrate the safety, reliability and positive environmental characteristics of retreaded tires. 

Related Articles

“The waste and recycling industry has long been a leader in innovation and a space to promote and advance sustainability-focused technologies,” Brian Goldstine, president of retread solutions, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, said. “Through our new virtual experience, Bridgestone is able to demonstrate the technology, testing and time that goes into producing every Bandag retreaded tire and educate fleets on the importance of more cost-effective and eco-friendly tire solutions, regardless of their location.” 

The Bandag Virtual Plant Tour is an internet browser-based experience that provides a step-by-step walkthrough of Bandag’s retreading process for customers who are unable to visit a Bandag retreading facility in person, Bridgestone said. Bridgestone will also emphasize the importance of retreading in helping fleets reach their sustainability goals at the event. In 2023, Bridgestone said Bandag retreads are estimated to have saved 100 gallons of oil and kept nearly  seven million tires out of the waste stream. The Bandag Virtual Plant Tour will be available for customers later this summer and accessible on BridgestoneMarketing.com

In addition to the virtual Bandag tour, Bridgestone said its booth at WasteExpo will showcase the company’s tire offerings, training platforms and digital tire solutions available to waste and recycling fleets:  

  • Tires: Bridgestone said a full range of tires will be on display including the Greatec M847, the company’s wide-based all-position radial tire engineered with a deep tread to enhance traction and longevity. Bridgestone will also spotlight the M870, an all-position radial tire designed specifically for urban waste collection, and the BRM3 retread. 
  • Tire solutions: Its tire monitoring services help fleets decrease tire-related downtime by identifying issues before they occur, Bridgestone said.
  • Bridgestone education network: Bridgestone said it provides comprehensive training for fleet customers, educating them on how to maximize the performance of company products and solutions. 

Bartec TPMS adds Joe Miller to its field service team

Miller previously spent four years with Snap-on as an equipment specialist, and most recently with GPC/NAPA at the St. Louis company-owned auto parts stores.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Joe-Miller-Bartec

Bartec TPMS has expanded its field service team by adding Joe Miller, who will cover the Midwest region. Based in St. Louis, MO, Bartec said Miller has been involved in the automotive industry his entire career. Miller spent four years with Snap-on as an equipment specialist, and most recently with GPC/NAPA at the St. Louis company-owned auto parts stores. Bartec said Miller brings a wealth of automotive aftermarket and T&E experience to its field service team.

