Bridgestone Adds to Bandag MaxTread Portfolio

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) has added to its existing Bandag MaxTread line with the FuelTech Drive retread for the drive wheel position.

Click Here to Read More

The MaxTread FuelTech Drive is a SmartWay-verified, closed-shoulder retread engineered for fleets operating in over-the-road hauling services. Utilizing a special tread compound to lower rolling resistance and deliver excellent mileage performance, this retread is also California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant.

“The new MaxTread FuelTech Drive retread is a fuel-efficient tire solution that maximizes mileage and performance,” said Keith Iwinski, director of marketing, Bandag, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Ideal for fleets operating in truckload and less-than-truckload applications, this drive tire position retread delivers reliable and sustainable tire performance positively impacting a fleet’s bottom line.”

The MaxTread FuelTech Drive tire is engineered to reduce energy loss, lowering rolling resistance for optimum fuel efficiency, Bridgestone says. The tire is designed for long, even tread wear with advanced technology that controls the movement of the tire’s ribs and tread blocks during rotation. The MaxTread FuelTech Drive tire also provides multiple gripping edges and a siped tread design to provide trusted traction on wet and dry surfaces, the company adds.

Earlier this year, Bridgestone introduced the Bandag MaxTread line featuring quality Bandag retreads as a standalone, single-unit tire solution, rather than a traditional tire cap and casing offering. The line includes trailer, drive and all-position fitments for light truck, waste, long haul, severe service, and pickup and delivery applications.