Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

Bridgestone Americas has launched its new Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire. Delivering a balance of wet, winter and wear performance, the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is the company’s most premium highway touring option for drivers looking for a luxury driving experience and year-round control from their SUV, CUV or truck, the company said.

Click Here to Read More

The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is backed by an 80,000-mile limited warranty – the longest offered within the Bridgestone tire portfolio and the SUV, CUV and truck tire market. Featuring a next-generation, high-silica tread compound that contributes to improved wet and winter performance, the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra is engineered for controlled handling year-round. The proprietary tread design also includes snow vices for additional grip on snowy roads and Bridgestone QuietTrack technology, small strategically placed serrations that break up tread pattern noise, for a quiet and comfortable ride, the company said.

As the first product in the all-new Bridgestone Alenza line focused on replacement luxury highway touring tires, the Alenza AS Ultra tire builds on the properties of the Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus, offering a 13% improved acceleration in wet conditions, 14% improved braking on dry roads and 10% improved braking in snow, the company says. The new tire also boasts a 7% advantage in acceleration on dry roads, Bridgestone said.