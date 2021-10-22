Connect with us

Tires

Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is backed by an 80,000-mile limited warranty – the longest offered within the Bridgestone tire portfolio.
Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Bridgestone Americas has launched its new Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire. Delivering a balance of wet, winter and wear performance, the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is the company’s most premium highway touring option for drivers looking for a luxury driving experience and year-round control from their SUV, CUV or truck, the company said.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is backed by an 80,000-mile limited warranty – the longest offered within the Bridgestone tire portfolio and the SUV, CUV and truck tire market. Featuring a next-generation, high-silica tread compound that contributes to improved wet and winter performance, the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra is engineered for controlled handling year-round. The proprietary tread design also includes snow vices for additional grip on snowy roads and Bridgestone QuietTrack technology, small strategically placed serrations that break up tread pattern noise, for a quiet and comfortable ride, the company said.

As the first product in the all-new Bridgestone Alenza line focused on replacement luxury highway touring tires, the Alenza AS Ultra tire builds on the properties of the Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus, offering a 13% improved acceleration in wet conditions, 14% improved braking on dry roads and 10% improved braking in snow, the company says. The new tire also boasts a 7% advantage in acceleration on dry roads, Bridgestone said.

Advertisement

The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is now available to consumers in 49 sizes covering 70% of SUVs, CUVs and light truck vehicle models released since 2010. Popular fitments for the new tire include BMW X7, Audi Q5, Lexus RX, Volvo XC90, Tesla Model X and Ford F-150. Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tires are available now at all Bridgestone authorized tire dealers in the U.S. and Canada, the company said.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Tires: Falken Tire Plans Three New Product Launches for 2022

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Flotation vs. Traction in Ag Tires

Tires: Michelin Launches More Winter Tire Sizes

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

on

Nexen Awarded OEM Fitment on 2022 Wagoneer

on

Kenda Light Truck Boot Camp Gives Dealers Hands-On Experience

on

Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Service: Goodyear Launches New Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kelsey Tire Inc.

Kelsey Tire Inc.
Contact: John KelseyPhone: 573-346-2506Fax: 800-845-7581
PO Box 564, Camdenton MO 65020
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Hankook-Dynapro-XT-AT2 Hankook-Dynapro-XT-AT2

Passenger/Light Truck

Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Tires

Kenda Light Truck Boot Camp Gives Dealers Hands-On Experience

Tires

Nexen Awarded OEM Fitment on 2022 Wagoneer
Connect
Tire Review Magazine