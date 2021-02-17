Connect with us

Bridgestone to Increase Commercial, Retread Prices April 1

Tire Review Staff

Bridgestone will increase prices up to 8% across its full portfolio of Bridgestone brand commercial truck tires and Bandag retreading in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says this price adjustment is a necessary step as Bridgestone continues to manage increased business costs including escalating transportation and raw material costs that are forecast to continue into the second half of the year.

The new pricing will take effect April 1. Price adjustments will be implemented at the pattern and article levels and may vary based on channel. The company says specific details will be communicated by Bridgestone account managers directly to national account fleet customers, OEMs and dealers no later than March 1.

