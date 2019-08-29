Bosch Expands Parts Selection to Cover Over 30 Million Vehicles

Bosch has added new parts coverage in July and August for select vehicle year, make and model years from BMW, Cadillac, Ford, Kia, Subaru, Volkswagen and more. The braking, oxygen sensor and particulate matter sensor SKUs expand coverage to more than 30 million vehicles in operation in North America.

Bosch Brake Pads

Nine new brake pad set SKUs were added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line. The new part numbers cover to 1.5 million late-model Asian, domestic and European vehicles in operation (VIO) in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2016-2018 Honda HR-V, 2017-2019 Subaru Impreza, 2013-2017 Fiat 500 and more. The new part numbers include synthetic lubricant with all applications and a hardware kit on select applications.

Eight new brake pad set SKUs have also been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line to add coverage to 961,000 VIO, including the 2018-2019 Subaru Crosstrek, 2016-2018 Chevrolet Spark, 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT and more. The brake pads feature multi-layer shims for superior noise dampening and select applications are towel-wrapped for added protection.

Bosch Oxygen Sensors

Bosch has added 40 new SKUs to its product line to provide extended coverage to 29.2 million Asian, domestic and European VIO. Majority of the new oxygen sensors cover late model applications through the 2019 model year, such as the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Colorado, GMG Sierra 1500 Limited and Yukon among others. In addition to the new part numbers, Bosch refreshed the packaging with an updated logo, graphics, features and benefits for its entire line of oxygen sensors.

Bosch Engine Management

Eleven new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Particulate Matter Sensor product line, extending coverage to 50,000 vehicles in operation in the U.S. alone, including 2014-2016 Audi Q5 3.0 TDI quattro, 2018 Range Rover Velar 2.0 D180 AWD, 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTec 4MATIC and more.