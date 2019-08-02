Bosch Adds New Coverage, Functions, Tests in Scan Tool Update

Bosch has released software version 3.8 for the ADS 325 and ADS 625 diagnostic scan tools in North America.

This update adds new coverage, including codes, live data and special functions and adds new coverage to a wide variety of Asian, domestic and European manufacturers and vehicles through the 2019 model year. In addition, new ADAS dynamic camera calibrations have been added to select manufacturers, as well as pre- and post-scan coverage for numerous models.

New features for late and current model vehicles added to software version 3.8 include:

DTCS and Live Data for 2019 model year GM, Hyundai and Kia vehicles, as well as 2018 model year Audi, BMW/Mini, Mercedes Benz and more

ADAS dynamic type forward-facing camera calibrations for 2019 model years GM and select Kia models, along with 2018 model year BMW/Mini, and GM vehicles

Special Tests for 2018-2019 model year GM, Smart, Volkswagen and more

Additional ADS diagnostic scan tool functionality incorporated into the latest update includes: