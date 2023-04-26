New Group of Co-Sponsors Sign On to Support the REPAIR Act

The CAR Coalition, MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association and SEMA said they applaud a new group of bipartisan cosponsors of the REPAIR Act (H.R. 906), which supporters said will ensure choice, fairness and safety in the vehicle repair market.

In addition to original sponsor Representative Neal Dunn (R-FL), and co-sponsors Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Warren Davidson (R-OH), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), eight additional members have signed on in support of the REPAIR Act: Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Glenn Thompson (R-PA), Brittany Pettersen (D-CO), Tim Walberg (R-MI), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Ann Kuster (D-NH), and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).