MEMA Opposes Illinois Bill that would Discourage Use of Aftermarket Parts

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association has issued a statement formally opposing a proposed Illinois law that would limit the use of quality aftermarket parts by requiring written consent for the use of non-original equipment aftermarket crash parts.

“The bill, S.B. 2104, would be harmful to the automotive aftermarket manufacturing industry, would reduce consumer choice, and put jobs at risk,” MEMA wrote in a May 8 letter to Illinois General Assembly House Labor and Commerce Committee Chairman Marcus C. Evans Jr.

“The language in S.B. 2104 discourages the use of aftermarket replacement parts for motor vehicles. If this bill passes, consumers will be faced with higher repair costs and fewer repair choices, and manufacturing jobs would suffer due to less demand for aftermarket products,” the letter says. “By requiring written consent for the use of non-original equipment aftermarket crash parts, this legislation discourages the use of quality aftermarket parts. This is not only harmful to the industry and consumers but ignores the value and benefit of aftermarket motor vehicle components. Additionally, this legislation in its current form would create confusion for automobile owners, as the bill does not clearly define OEM repair procedures.”

The U.S. automotive light vehicle aftermarket is a $305 billion industry that includes manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, tools, equipment, and accessories. Most automotive aftermarket maintenance and repair work takes place in independent repair shops or at vehicle manufacturers’ dealerships. MEMA points out that independent repair shops comprise approximately 70 percent of the service bay capacity and provide a convenient and affordable solution for vehicle service.