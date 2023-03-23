 Auto Care Association Adds Dir. of Web & Digital Experience

People

Kyle Hardy will lead and execute the strategy for the association’s digital member experience.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Kyle-Hardy-AutoCare

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience. Hardy will lead and execute the strategy for the association’s digital member experience, including the website, content library and other web-based platforms utilized by its members.

Hardy is a digital strategist with a background in communication who has specialized in UX design and product development for the last several years. “I’m so excited to support the digital landscape of the Auto Care Association to ensure our members have an unbeatable experience and easy access to necessary resources,” said Hardy.

Through his extensive experience, the Auto Care Association said Hardy has provided websites for and built relationships with leaders in the automotive industry. After working for various award-winning creative agencies, he is looking forward to advocating for the rights of the consumer and providing digital resources to all aftermarket industry partners.

Hardy studied and graduated from the University of Maryland. Prior to joining the Auto Care Association, he served as the digital producer at the marketing agency VIVA Creative.

