TIA CEO, SEMA WTC to Headline California Tire Dealer Luncheon

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold its annual CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon at Geezers Restaurant on Jan. 26, 2023, in Santa Fe Springs, California.

Tire Industry Association (TIA) CEO Dick Gust and SEMA Wheel & Tire Council Select Committee Member Steve Swanson of The Carlstar Group will headline as speakers at the event. Newly elected CTDA President Chris Barry of The Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG) will serve as emcee.

CTDA urges early RSVPs as an overflow crowd is likely, the association said. The event is open to the industry and is complimentary to tire and wheel retailers. Sponsorships are still being accepted as are door prizes and table favors.

To RSVP or to sponsor, go to the CTDA luncheon registration page here. CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly can be contacted with questions at 916-214-6495 or [email protected].