Big O Franchisee Opens Second Store in Indiana

Steve Towers has opened his second Big O Tires store in Indiana with a grand opening event this weekend. Towers has a total of eight Big O stores throughout Indianapolis, Tennessee and Kentucky.  

The new location at 5801 North German Church Road will offer a “buy two, get two free” sale on many popular tire brands, and a “buy three, get one free” sale on other select tire brands. Towers will also have a cookout at his new location as part of the two-day celebration.

“This is the first Big O location on the east side of Indianapolis,” Towers says. “We have great people in the area, and especially during this time when automobile transportation has become so expensive, and during this heavy travel season, we feel it’s important to offer not only great maintenance but also some savings to the community during our grand opening.”

In this article:,
