Big O Tires Opens its First Store in Fishers, Indiana

Big O Tires has announced the opening of its first store in Fishers, Indiana. Located at 11578 Allisonville Road, Big O Tires said this location offers one-stop shopping for all vehicle service needs, including tires, brakes, alignment diagnostics, shocks, struts and oil changes.

Owner Steve Towers, who also owns 11 Big O Tires stores overall and three in the Indianapolis area, says he is excited to bring the store to the Fishers community.

Open Monday through Saturday from 8-6 and closed Sundays, Big O in Fisher is celebrating the opening with a conventional oil change for $14.99, a full synthetic oil change for $49.99.