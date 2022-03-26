Connect with us
BFGoodrich Racing Takes on the 2022 Mint 400

BFGoodrich Tires says it looks to continue its winning streak at the 2022 Mint 400, starting in Primm, Nevada, on March 11 and 12.

What is known as “The Great American Off-Road Race,” the Mint 400 is the oldest off-road race in the United States. BFGoodrich says the four days of festivals and races boast an impressive history of participants. Located in the foothills of Las Vegas, more than 400 athletes will compete on a 400-mile racecourse with over 50 classes of racing during the weekend.

BFGoodrich Tires says it will be the title sponsor and aim for its 10th consecutive overall win at the Mint 400. Rob MacCachren will be driving on BFGoodrich Baja T/A KR3 tires and looking to defend his 2021 title against 25 other Unlimited Truck entries.

