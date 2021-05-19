Connect with us

News

BFGoodrich Tires Launches Off-Road App

OnTrail allows consumers to filter by weather conditions, trail difficulty, length of time and user reviews to confidently identify their ideal off-road exploits.
Advertisement

on

BFGoodrich Tires has launched OnTrail, which the company says is a mobile app for off-road enthusiasts, combining essential trail companion tools with community sharing functions, allowing consumers to communicate and share their trips in real time.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Designed for off-roaders of every skill level, the company says OnTrail allows consumers to filter by weather conditions, trail difficulty, length of time and user reviews to confidently identify their ideal off-road exploits. OnTrail also recommends points of interest and includes the option to upload photos, allowing users to share real-time conditions and adventures.

Additionally, integrated missions within OnTrail will allow enthusiasts to take on new challenges. These missions may include supporting a trail cleanup or completing a first trail on a new terrain. With the completion of each trip or mission, users will earn badges, rankings and points that can be redeemed for rebates and prizes.

OnTrail will later expand to help ATV, UTV and sports bike enthusiasts find their own trails with the same detailed rating systems, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Groupe Touchette Acquires Pneus Chartrand

News: Alligator sens.it TPMS Sensors Now Cover Toyota Supra

People: Continental Commercial Specialty Tires Hires Market Manager

News: Autel Sponsors Garage Gurus Scholarships

Advertisement

on

BFGoodrich Tires Launches Off-Road App

on

Pirelli Announces U.S. Price Increase for PLT Tires

on

Michelin to Increase Prices of Some PLT, Commercial Tires

on

Specialty Products Co. Launches New Alignment Training
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Passenger/Light Truck: The SUV & CUV Tire Megatrend

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires

News

Yokohama Reports Record-High Sales in Q1 2021
AME-International-68000-Socket-Bro-Iimpact-Wheel-Turbo-Socket-Set AME-International-68000-Socket-Bro-Iimpact-Wheel-Turbo-Socket-Set

News

AME International Launches New Turbo Socket Set
Bridgestone-Scott-Damon-Nizar-Trigui-Gabriel-Asbun-Craig-Schneider Bridgestone-Scott-Damon-Nizar-Trigui-Gabriel-Asbun-Craig-Schneider

People

Bridgestone Americas Makes Leadership Changes
Alligator-2020-Toyota-Supra Alligator-2020-Toyota-Supra

News

Alligator sens.it TPMS Sensors Now Cover Toyota Supra
Connect
Tire Review Magazine