Bartec Introduces the Rite-Sensor RS-2000

Bartec TPMS announced the release of its next generation Rite-Sensor, the RS-2000. Scot Holloway, Bartec’s CEO, said the RS-2000 was designed to work on vehicles with ‘hi-line TPMS,’ or vehicles with wheel arch initiators.

According to Bartec officials, the new Rite-Sensor is available now through authorized resellers. To activate the additional vehicle coverage, users of Bartec TPMS Tools like the Tech600pro, Tech550Pro, Tech450 Pro or TechRITEPro need to download and install update 6.0. Users of the Tech500Pro, Tech400Pro and Tech300Pro need to get update 66.0. As always, Bartec said all tool updates are available at www.tools.bartecusa.com, or by using the TPMS Desktop.

Bartec TPMS is at booth #41057 at this year’s SEMA Show. This year marks Bartec USA’s 18th SEMA show, and the company said it will be showcasing its latest innovations in TPMS including diagnostic tools, replacement sensors, tool software and customer support.